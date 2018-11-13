Inter forward out of Senegal squad due to bizarre email mix-up

Senegal will be unable to call upon the services of Inter front man Keita Balde during the international break as a result of an incredible email address error.

Although he has yet to hit top gear since arriving at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in the summer, the 23-year-old remains one of the key men for his country.

The Spanish-born star opted to represent the country of his father and since his debut in 2016, he has received over 20 caps, although he will not add to his tally during the international fixtures over the coming week.

According to Tele Dakar, Senegal attempted to call Keita up but sent their selection confirmation of the player to the wrong email address, which was confirmed by the football association’s vice-president Abdoulaye Sow.

“We sent it [the call-up] to the old email address that Inter no longer use. They have since changed their email address and sent us a letter to that effect, informing us of the change,” he said.

“However, as things currently stand, the player cannot join us because his club will now lot let him leave.”

Senegal face Equatorial Guinea away from home on November 17 in the fifth round of qualifying for the 2019 African Cup of Nations.