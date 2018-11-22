Inter lose another full-back to injury

Luciano Spalletti will be without Dalbert for Inter’s match with Frosinone on Saturday, as the Brazilian has been ruled out with a pulled calf muscle.

The Nerazzurri will look to get their Serie A campaign back on track after falling to a heavy defeat to Atalanta before the international break, but the tactician will have his options at full-back limited.

“The Brazilian full-back Dalbert underwent an MRI scan at the Istituto Clinico in Rozzano due to an issue he picked up in training,” read a statement on the Inter website.

“The tests revealed a pulled muscle to the gastrocnemius muscle in his left leg. Dalbert will be reevaluated next week.”

Dalbert’s absence comes as a bitter blow to Spalletti, as he will already be without Sime Vrsaljko for the match against Frosinone.

The Croatian was forced to leave the pitch during his country’s match against England, and as a result he will also miss Saturday’s contest.

That means Spalletti is left with just Danilo D’Ambrosio and Kwadwo Asamoah at full-back for the match.