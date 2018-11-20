Inter ace nearing comeback

Inter will soon be able to count on the services of key midfielder Radja Nainggolan once again, as he closes in on his return from an ankle injury.

The Belgian has been sidelined since the Milan derby victory, which he exited in the first half following a hefty collision with Lucas Biglia which has kept him out of action ever since.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report that he is on the verge of a comeback after training as normal with his teammates (who are not on international duty) for much of Tuesday’s session at Appiano Gentile.

He has been on a personalised fitness regime for much of the past fortnight and will be available to coach Luciano Spalletti for Saturday night’s clash with Frosinone, although he is unlikely to be used from the start, despite the fact that Marcelo Brozovic is unavailable through suspension.

Spalletti is unlikely to take any unnecessary risks with the all-action midfielder, given that after Frosinone, they face three crucial fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur, Roma and Juventus.

It is also interesting to note that of the three fixtures that the Nerazzurri have lost this season, they have been without Nainggolan for three of them, highlighting the importance that he has to the side.