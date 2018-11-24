Inter v Frosinone: Official Line-Ups

Inter host Frosinone at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza aiming to get back to winning ways after the defeat to Atalanta before the international break.

Inter go into the match having won both of their Serie A games against Frosinone, scoring five goals and conceding none.

While, Frosinone have won only one Serie A matches this season – 3-0 against SPAL away from home. However, they are unbeaten in their last four games, their longest streak without a defeat in Serie A.

Former Nerazzurri striker Andrea Pinamonti leads the line for the visitors, with Lautaro Martinez starting ahead of Mauro Icardi for Inter.

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Skriniar, Asamoah; Gagliardini, Borja Valero; Politano, Nainggolan, Keita Balde; Lautaro Martinez.

Frosinone:Sportiello, Goldaniga, Ariaudo, Capuano, Zampano, Chibsah, Crisetig, Cassata, Beghetto, Pinamonti, Ciofani.