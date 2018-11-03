Inter v Genoa: Official Line-Ups

With Barcelona waiting in midweek, Luciano Spalletti’s much-changed Inter will be hoping to maintain their impressive recent run of form when they host Genoa at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday afternoon.

Lautaro Martinez will have a chance to shine in the absence of his compatriot Mauro Icardi in attack against a Grifone side who are looking to find their feet – again – under Ivan Juric.

Back-to-back wins over Lazio and AC Milan respectively will have the Biscione confident and even more so considering Krzysztof Piatek’s early-season form slowing down somewhat in recent weeks.

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Skriniar, Dalbert; Gagliardini, Brozovic; Politano, Mario, Perisic; Martinez.

Genoa: Radu; Biraschi, Romero, Gunter; Pereira, Romulo, Sandro, Bessa, Lazovic; Pandev, Kouame.