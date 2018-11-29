Inzaghi: Serie A is Lazio’s priority after Europa League defeat

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi admitted that he had kept Sunday’s Serie A clash against Chievo in mind as his side fell to a 2-0 defeat to Apollon in the Europa League.

Having chosen to rest stars such as Ciro Immobile and Thomas Strakosha, the Biancoceleste were soundly in Cyprus to end hopes of finishing top of Group H, with qualification already sealed.

Inzaghi defended his decision to field a weakened team and insisted that the priority for the Aquile was securing a positive result upon their return to domestic action.

“We made some changes with a view to giving us an advantage on Sunday,” the former Lazio striker declared in his post match press conference.

“Tonight’s match did not count for much and we were able to rest several players for the league. It was also an opportunity to give some of the lads some extra minutes in the first team.

“Although the condition of the pitch didn’t help us, I must give credit to Apollon, who are an excellent team. They played well and fully deserved their victory.”

Lazio have the opportunity to close the gap on Inter in third place when they take on Chievo, with the Nerazzurri set to face cross-town rivals Roma later in the day.