Inzaghi upset at Lazio’s failure to beat Milan

Lazio’s last-minute equaliser offered stark consolation to coach Simone Inzaghi as he rued his side’s failure to beat AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

The Biancocelesti dominated the match but fell behind to a Franck Kessie strike with 12 minutes remaining and required a last-gasp leveller from substitute Joaquin Correa to take anything from the game.

“Regardless of the equaliser at the end I’m upset about the result,” Inzaghi said in the post-match press conference.

“We weren’t alert, but the players did well to believe right until the end. I’m disappointed above all for them, because we absolutely wanted to win. It would’ve been important for us, our fans and the league standings.”

Inzaghi was sent off by referee Luca Banti in stoppage time as his team pressed for an equaliser.

“I didn’t understand the reason for the sending off, then he explained that I had left the technical area,” Inzaghi explained.

“I was probably a little nervous and frustrated because we were losing a game we didn’t deserve to lose. Correa’s equaliser was richly deserved.”