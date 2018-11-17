Italy v Portugal: Official Line-Ups

Italy will look to keep their slim hopes of reaching the Nations League finals alive on Saturday when they play host to Portugal at a sold out San Siro.
Roberto Mancini’s men need a victory and must hope Poland beat Portugal in Tuesday’s final match, while a draw in Milan would seal top spot for Fernando Santos’ outfit.
Gli 1??1?? #Azzurri ???? scelti dal Ct #Mancini per ???????????????? #ItaliaPortogallo!
???????? #UEFANationsLeague
???? #SanSiro – #Milano#ItaPor #Nazionale #VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/s6l2INAdoO
— Nazionale Italiana (@Vivo_Azzurro) November 17, 2018
An Azzurri win by two goals means they could top the group even if Portugal are held to a draw, making Saturday’s match in front of 73,000 fans a must-watch encounter.
Italy (4-3-3) : Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Biraghi; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne
Portugal (4-3-3): Rui Patricio; Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Fonte, Mario Rui; Pizzi, William Carvalho, Ruben Neves; Bruma, Andre Silva, Bernardo Silva