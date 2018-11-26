Juventus Giants Reach Personal Landmarks

A twelfth victory in 13 games has helped Juventus power ahead of the chasing pack in the Serie A table, and records tumble have tumbled all the while, with the 2-0 victory over SPAL no exception.

The first goal was lashed home by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has hit the ground running after his arrival in Turin. The Portuguese has now racked up nine goals in those first 13 matches. Only once has a Bianconeri player found the net so many times in the first 13 games of the campaign.

Pietro Anastasi begun the 1968/69 season with the same record, but he scored just six more goals over the remainder of the campaign as Juventus went on to finish fifth.

Giorgio Chiellini, who was left out of Massimiliano Allegri’s starting line-up on Saturday in favour of Daniele Rugani, was brought on with a few minute of the match remaining.

That was Chiellini’s 483rd appearance in the black and white shirt, lifting him above Roberto Bettega into fifth place on the all-time appearance list.

Only Alessandro Del Piero, Gianluigi Buffon, Gaetano Scirea and Giuseppe Furino stand ahead of the former Fiorentina loanee, with Furino closest, some 45 games ahead.