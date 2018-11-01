Juventus consider low cost move for Manchester United midfielder

With Juan Mata’s contract at Manchester United set to expire next summer and a renewal appearing unlikely, Juventus are considering opening talks with the player in January.

As his contract will have just six months left to run come the new year, the former Chelsea playmaker will be free to discuss a summer switch to a new side if he doesn’t pen an Old Trafford extension, which hasn’t been forthcoming despite talk of a renewal on similar terms.

According to the London Evening Standard, Juventus are one of the sides whose attention has been caught by the contract situation and they are interested in discussing the situation with Mata in January.

Although Jose Mourinho is keen to keep the Spaniard at the club alongside his compatriot Ander Herrera, there have been no further negotiations in terms of a renewal, with the 30-year-old also linked with an emotional return to his former club Valencia.

A lucrative Asian or Stateside switch has been ruled out by those close to the player, who believes he still has plenty to offer at the highest level and could be open to a move to the Italian champions.

The Bianconeri have made a habit of picking up some big names on free transfers in recent years, with Emre Can coming in from Liverpool being the most recent example.