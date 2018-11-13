Juventus official pushes for Serie A fixture abroad

Citing the examples set by the major American sports, Juventus’ chief revenue officer Giorgio Ricci has thrown his weight behind the possibility of playing a Serie A fixture on foreign soil.

It is something that has crept into football of late, with LaLiga currently embroiled in a battle with the Spanish Football Federation as they push to hold a Girona-Barcelona game in Miami in the new year.

Italian football is of course no stranger to holding competitive games abroad as the Supercoppa Italiana has been held all across the globe and will take place in Saudi Arabia this season.

“Giving the league a more global reach is very important, which is why exporting one of the 38 games would be a good option,” Ricci told BBC Sport.

“If we look at the commercial strategy of other more developed leagues, the NFL and NBA have occasionally brought games to Europe and that is something that favours them.

“I think it is a good strategy, a good way of exporting something that isn’t an exhibition or friendly. The important thing is to find the right balance between the commercial needs and respecting the DNA of the game, which is the essence of football.”

Italy’s domestic Super Cup has been held abroad on nine occasions since it was first contested in Washington DC in 1993.