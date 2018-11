Juventus strolled to a comfortable 3-1 win over Cagliari at the Allianz Stadium in Turin to restore their six point lead atop Serie A.

Paulo Dybala put the hosts ahead with less than a minute played but Joao Pedro equalised for the Sardinians after half an hour. An own goal from Filip Bradaric put the Bianconeri back in the lead, and a late goal from Juan Cuadrado on the counter attack made sure of the three points.