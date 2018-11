Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic gave Juventus a simple 2-0 win over SPAL as Serie A got back underway after the international break.

Over 41,000 packed into the the Allianz Stadium on Saturday evening, braving the chilly conditions, to witness Ronaldo moved joint top of the goalscoring charts with his ninth of the season. Mandzukic, on his first outing as Juventus captain, doubled the lead on the hour mark.