Juventus v Cagliari: Official Line-Ups

Juventus welcome Cagliari to the Allianz Stadium in the hope of extending their 15 match unbeaten streak against the Isolani.

Things look ominous for Cagliari as they have won just one of their last 32 matches against Juventus in Turin, while the Bianconeri have lost just one of their last 30 Serie A matches in 2018.

This season Juve have picked up 28 points so far, and their ever best tally after 11 matches is 30 points, which was set in 2005.

Juventus: Szscesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Benatia, De Sciglio; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Ronaldo, Dybala

Cagliari: Cragno; Srna, Pisacane, Ceppitelli, Padoin; Ionita, Bradaric, Barella; Castro; Joao Pedro, Pavoletti