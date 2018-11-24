Juventus v SPAL: Official Line-Ups

SPAL travel to the Allianz Stadium to take on a Juventus side who are yet to be beaten in Serie A this season.

It will likely be a tough task for SPAL As they have won only 2.9 percent of their Serie A games against Juventus – one from 34 – their joint lowest win ratio against opponents they’ve faced at least four times, level with their record against AC Milan.

Juventus have scored in all 17 of their home Serie A games against SPAL, netting 39 goals in total, and 2.3 on average per match.

Juventus: Perin; De Sciglio, Bonucci, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Pjanic, Costa; Mandzukic, Ronaldo.

SPAL: Gomis; Cionek, Felipe, Bonifazi, Fares; Lazzari, Missiroli, Schiattarella, Kurtic; Antenucci, Petagna.