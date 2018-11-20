Juventus welcome Emre Can back to training

Emre Can made his return to training with Juventus on Tuesday, his first session since undergoing thyroid surgery since October 29.

The German international has been out since the Bianconeri announced on October 21 that he required tests and possible surgery due to a nodule on his thyroid.

As a result Can underwent surgery eight days later and has been recuperating since then, with things progressing well enough that he was allowed to return to training on Tuesday.

At this time, Juventus are hoping to have the midfielder back in action by December 29 – the final match day before the Christmas break.

Miralem Pjanic is expected to be available for Serie A action after leaving the Bosnian national team for precautionary reasons.

However the same can’t be said for Federico Bernardeschi and Sami Khedira, with the duo aiming to be back in time for Juventus’ Champions League match against Valencia.