Kean first to break 2000 barrier for Italy

Italy’s 1-0 victory over the USA was noteworthy for Juventus starlet Moise Kean, as he became the first player born after the year 2000 to feature for the senior team.

Born in Vercelli to Ivorian parents, the Bianconeri youngster was thrown into the fray by coach Roberto Mancini in the 62nd minute in place of Domenico Berardi.

Kean impressed during his time on the pitch, looking lively and making several dangerous runs that put the American defence under pressure.

The 18-year-old’s appearance caught the attention of one Mario Balotelli, who took to his Instagram page to congratulate the forward on his first senior cap with the Azzurri.

“Finally,” was how Balotelli celebrated the moment, along with the hashtag #proudofyoubro.

Making history isn’t anything new to Kean, as he was the first player born in the year 2000 to feature in the Champions League in November 2016, and the first to play and score in Serie A in May 2017 while on loan at Hellas Verona.