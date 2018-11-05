Keita Balde hopeful that Inter can upset Barcelona

Inter will be hoping to take revenge for their defeat at the Camp Nou when they welcome Barcelona to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Tuesday and Keita Balde is hopeful that the Italians can upset the LaLiga Santander leaders.

The Spanish-Senegalese forward is still trying to rediscover his best form since returning to Italian football from Ligue 1 this past summer, but he believes Inter have the ability to make life difficult for the Catalans.

“We have a very good team with great players in every position,” Keita Balde said at his pre-match press conference.

“We have one of the best defences in Europe, the statistics speak for themselves.

“We are also strong in attack and can score a lot of goals so we are hoping for a great match.”

Inter fell to defeat at the Camp Nou on a difficult night but the forward is hopeful that they can prove themselves on Tuesday.

“The game in Spain wasn’t easy,” he added.

“It is always difficult to play at the Camp Nou and tomorrow we must take advantage of our strengths and play a good game.

“Every game is different and tomorrow we have to go out and show that we can win.”

The ex-Lazio and Monaco player is without a goal since returning to Serie A, but he is not getting worried about his drought just yet.

“I’m calm and focused on winning.

“Beyond scoring, the important thing is that we win.

“The goal is going to come.”