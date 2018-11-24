Keita: Inter are not afraid of Tottenham or Wembley

Keita Balde was the main man for Inter, scoring twice in the Nerazzurri’s 3-0 win against Frosinone, and looked ahead at the clash against Tottenham.

The Nerazzurri will travel to London to face Spurs at Wembley in the Champions League on Wednesday, and Keita underlined how Inter are not afraid of their opponents or the setting.

“We’re not afraid of anybody,” Keita told Inter TV. “Tottenham are a great team, it won’t be easy for us.

“But we have to keep our head up high when we go to Wembley, and not be scared.”

After the victory over Frosinone, in which Keita bagged his first goals for the Nerazzurri, he was more than happy with his performance.

“It was a great night for me,” Keita went on. “We showed that we’re a great team, and bounced back after the defeat against Atalanta.”