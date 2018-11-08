Lazio secure knockout round qualification with Marseille defeat

Progression the knockout rounds of the Europa League was secured by Lazio with a 2-1 win over Olympique Marseille on Thursday evening.

Marco Parolo and Joaquin Correa were the scorers on the night, with Florian Thauvin grabbing the goal for the French side.

The Acquile will be happy to win again without needing Ciro Immobile to get his name on the scoresheet and it was Parolo who opened the scoring with a bizarre header from 12-yards, as his effort looped and ended up going into the bottom corner.

Immobile was at the centre of Lazio’s second goal though, which came shortly after the break, this time setting Correa through. On the turn, the striker sent an excellent ball into his teammate’s path, who made no mistake in slotting in from inside the box.

The two-goal cushion didn’t last long though and Marseille did halve the deficit through Thauvin, but the Biancocelesti were able to hold on for the points to secure their qualification.