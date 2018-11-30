Lazio standout makes 140th consecutive start

Francesco Acerbi made his 140th consecutive start on Thursday, though it came in a losing cause as Lazio fell 2-0 to Apollon Limassol.

The Biancocelesti are through to the next round despite the defeat, and while coach Simone Inzaghi rotated his side, he didn’t drop the Italian defender.

It means Acerbi has now started in 140 consecutive games, a run that began on October 18, 2015 while with his previous side Sassuolo. Coincidently, the Neroverdi took on Lazio that day and ran out 2-1 victors thanks to Domenico Berardi and Simone Missiroli.

The last match that Acerbi missed was against Empoli on October 4, 2015, and should he continue his run, he will eventually be up against some Serie A royalty.

Javier Zanetti currently holds the record for most consecutive matches played at 162, and should Acerbi continue to avoid injury and suspension, it is a record that could come crashing down sometime this season.