Lazio v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

Lazio face Milan at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday in a crucial clash for the Champions League race.

One point separates the capital club in fourth place from the Rossoneri in fifth going into the game, with Roma having lost ground with defeat away to Udinese on Saturday.

Rino Gattuso’s side head to Rome in the midst of a selection crisis, with Giacomo Bonaventura, Alessio Romagnoli, Mattia Caldara, Mateo Musacchio and former Aquile skipper Lucas Biglia out injured, with Gonzalo Higuain suspended.

Lucas Leiva and Riza Durmisi miss out for the home team with injury problems.

Lazio are in good form at home, having won four of their last five matches at the Olimpico, while goals are to be expected as both teams have scored in their last six Serie A meetings in the capital.

Last season Ciro Immobile scored a hat-trick as the Biancocelesti ran out 4-1 winners in September 2017.

Lazio: Strakosha; Wallace, Acerbi, Radu; Marusic, Parolo, Badelj, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Luis Alberto, Immobile

Milan: Donnarumma; Abate, Zapata, Rodriguez; Calabria, Kessie, Bakayoko, Borini; Suso, Cutrone, Calhanoglu