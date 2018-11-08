Lazio v Marseille: Official Line-Ups

Lazio will be hoping to keep the pressure on Europa League Group H leaders Eintracht Frankfurt when they welcome Olympique Marseille to the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday evening.

Last time out, the Acquile managed an impressive 3-1 win against the Ligue 1 side in France and surprisingly achieved it without needing Ciro Immobile to be on target, with Wallace, Felipe Caicedo and Adam Marusic getting the goals on the night.

Marseille meanwhile have struggled somewhat in this year’s competition, having fallen in the final last season, and find themselves in third place with just one point from their three games so far.

Lazio: Strakosha; Wallace, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi; Marusic, Cataldi, Parolo, Berisha, Durmisi; Correa, Immobile

Marseille: Pelé; Sakai, Caleta-Car, Rami, Ocampos; Sanson, Luiz Gustavo, Strootman, Lopez; Thauvin, Njie