Lazio v SPAL: Official Line-Ups

Lazio aim to get back to winning ways in Sunday’s lunchtime kick-off against a SPAL side that sprang a surprise on their last visit to the capital.

The Spallini shocked Roma with a 2-0 victory at the Stadio Olimpico two weeks ago but otherwise their form has slumped, with Leonardo Semplici’s side having lost every other match in the last six attempts.

Lazio have the better record in this fixture historically with 11 wins to SPAL’s nine, losing just one of their last 14 Serie A encounters with the Ferrara outfit.

The Biancocelesti suffered a 3-0 defeat to Inter last Monday but have beaten every team they have faced this season that finished below them in the 2017/18 standings.

However, they will have to do without injured playmakers Lucas Leiva and Milan Badelj, while SPAL are missing Mattia Valoti, Jasmin Kurtic and Johan Djourou through injury and the suspended Pasquale Schiattarella.

This clash is also a meeting of the only two teams yet to record a draw in the Italian top-flight this season and will see the Milinkovic-Savic brothers, Sergej and Vanja, go head-to-head.

Lazio: Strakosha; Wallace, Acerbi, Radu; Patric, Parolo, Cataldi, S. Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Caicedo, Immobile

SPAL: V. Milinkovic-Savic; Felipe, Vicari, Bonifazi; Lazzari, Missiroli, Valdifiori, Everton Luiz, Costa; Petagna, Antenucci