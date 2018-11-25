Leonardo: Too early to talk about Ibrahimovic to AC Milan

AC Milan sporting director Leonardo isn’t ready to confirm or deny rumours linking the club with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Rossoneri are said to be close to bringing the Swede back to Serie A in January, with a six-month loan from the LA Galaxy reportedly in the works.

Leonardo has poured cold water on those reports however, stating that it is too early to suggest Milan will sign Ibrahimovic.

“Let’s leave Gattuso in peace when it comes to the transfer market,” he told Sky Sport Italia after the match. “All I can say is that it isn’t the time to talk about it [Ibrahimovic].

“I know you are all curious, but it’s too early. That isn’t to say things will remain as they are in January, but there is nothing concrete at this time and the transfer market isn’t our priority.

“The priority is to do well until the end of the season.”

Milan were pegged back by a late Lazio goal on Sunday, forcing them to settle for a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Olimpico, and Leonardo admitted the result was a difficult one to swallow.

“Drawing at the last minute is a shame,” he added. “These three points would have been important.

“However we can take only positives, as we came to a tough pitch and we played a good game despite struggling.

“We have a lot of quality, we can’t forget where we started from. We are also growing in terms of our character.”