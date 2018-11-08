Lingard: Manchester United’s win over Juventus was crazy

After Manchester United’s last-minute victory over Juventus, Red Devils midfielder branded the 2-1 win crazy.

Over 41,000 packed into the Allianz Stadium as Cristiano Ronaldo bagged his third ever goal against his former club, but Juan Mata equalised late on, before an Alex Sandro own goal in the last minute gave United the win, as Juventus succumbed to their first group stage defeat at home since Bayern Munich in 2009/10, and their first loss of the current season.

“It was crazy,” Lingard told reporters after the game. “I think the attitude of the players, even at 1-0 down, we still went out to win the game and that’s the main thing.

“I think it’s about mentality, a difficult stadium to come to, a difficult team to play against, but we was right in our heads and we carried on until the 90th minute.

“It’s massive [beating Juventus], a lot of people write us off in these matches, but we’re here for the long run at the moment, and we are enjoying our football and enjoy winning games.

“It’s times like that when we have to pull together as a team, and stay confident. We did that, made a few substitutions to get some fresh legs on and it helped.”

Lingard made his first start for Manchester United since the Carabao Cup loss against Derby at the end of September, and revelled in his Champions League appearance.

“The Champions League nights are what you live for and these are the games you want to play in,” he continued. “It’s a big, big result, if we win the next game we are more than comfortable, so are heads are on that as well.

“Winning matches always adds confidence, and we’ll take this into the next game. It was great [in the dressing room after the game], like I said, the team are together, the staff are involved as well, and we all come together as a family and do the job on the pitch.

“It’s a great team spirit, like I said we stick together through the hard times and the good and we win games like this, and it puts us on a high.”