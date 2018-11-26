Litmanen: Juventus Can Break Their Champions League Curse

Having played against Juventus when they won the 1996 Champions League, former Ajax star Jari Litmanen is aware of the current side’s abilities and he expects them to break their drought in Europe’s elite football competition.

The former Finnish international scored in that final in which the Dutch giants lost against the Bianconeri 4-2 on penalties after the match had finished in a 1-1 draw after extra-time and he believes that the team coached by Massimiliano Allegri can emulate the heroes from the 1990s.

“If they send away the fear and anxiety, Juventus can really drive away the curse,” Litmanen told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 47-year-old reflected back on the last La Vecchia Signora side to win the Champions League and he praised the balance and the completeness of that squad.

“They were very strong in attack but it was difficult to score against Angelo Peruzzi,” he said.

“In 1995/96 their trident was special, however, alongside Alessandro Del Piero, Gianluca Vialli, and Fabrizio Ravanelli, there were many labourers like Angelo Di Livio and Antonio Conte.

“Juventus were a reference point. It was not by chance that they made three consecutive finals.”