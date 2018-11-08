Manchester United’s Pogba hints at Juventus move

Following Manchester United’s win over Juventus, Paul Pogba hinted at a return to the Bianconeri, stating that he is a Red Devils player ‘for the moment’.

Over 41,000 packed into the Allianz Stadium as Cristiano Ronaldo bagged his third ever goal against his former club, but Juan Mata equalised late on, before an Alex Sandro own goal in the last minute gave United the win, as Juventus succumbed to their first group stage defeat at home since Bayern Munich in 2009/10.

“We’ll see, for the moment, I’m at Manchester United,” Pogba said to Rai Sport with a smile on his face, when asked about a return to Juve. “You talk a lot about it. I am happy to play for Manchester United.

“It was nice to come back here and for the fans to watch me play, we congratulated each other. Coming back here was great, it was a strange feeling to go to the away dressing room, I was used to going to the Juventus one.

“I got excited to see the fans again, I missed them and Italian football. It was great to come back to this stadium, where I started and where I won big trophies.

“In 90 minutes anything can happen, it’s the details that make the difference. At the end, we scored from a set piece, Juventus did a lot well and some things wrong.”