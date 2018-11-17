Mancini: Italy must do more in order to score

Italy coach Roberto Mancini admits his side have to do more if they are to rediscover their scoring ways after settling for a 0-0 draw with Portugal.

The result means Fernando Santos’ side are through to the Final Four of the Nations League, with the Azzurri finishing second and Poland being relegated from Group 3.

Italy ended with just two goals from their four Nations League matches, and Mancini knows things have to improve in the final third of the pitch.

“We played a great game,” he told Rai 1 after the match. “In the second half we dropped off a bit.

“It’s clear we must do more in order to score with regularity. However, it’s a step forward from our match with Poland, where we played a great game.

“At times we have to change play more quickly in order to free up [Federico] Chiesa.”

Italy will look to end their 2018 on a high note on Tuesday, when they take on USA in a friendly match in Belgium.