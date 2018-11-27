Mandzukic sends Juventus into the Champions League Round of 16

Another dominant Champions League performance saw Juventus emerge 1-0 victors against Valencia and ensure qualification from Group H, with the Spanish side crashing out of the competition.

Going into the game Valencia knew defeat would mean the end of their Champions League hopes, and Mario Mandzukic made sure of that 59 minutes in, bagging his third goal in three games and deliver the win for Juventus.

Over 39,000 fans crammed into the Allianz Stadium as Juventus made amends for their defeat to Manchester United in Matchday 4 to ensure qualification into the Round of 16.

Juventus made their intentions known from the off with Ronaldo firing a wicked shot at Neto from the edge of the area, but the Valencia goalkeeper made a straightforward save.

Despite dominating the opening period, the Bianconeri were limited half chances and shots from distance. Though Alex Sandro got down the left well and crossed low for Ronaldo, but his finish under pressure was wide.

Miralem Pjanic went down theatrically in the box, however his protestations went unnoticed by referee Willie Collum, much to the frustration of the player and fans.

As the half wore on, Valencia did have an opportunity of their own when a Giorgio Chiellini clearance fell to Daniel Wass, who was unable to get his attempt on target.

Just before the break, a wonderful backheel from Leonardo Bonucci sent Joao Cancelo sprinting into the box, though he was unable to get his curler with the outside of the boot on target.

Then, Mouctar Diakhaby got free at the front post and almost header a Valencia corner home, only to be denied by a stunning Wojciech Szczesny save.

The second 45 minutes started the same way as the first, with Juventus well on top of their opponents, and just before the hour mark, Ronaldo beat Gabriel and got to the byline, before sliding the ball to Mandzukic for an easy tap in.

Valencia had the ball in the back of the net straight after the restart, with Diakhaby punching past Szczesny and thus it was ruled out.

Mandzukic tested Neto again from close range, then Ronaldo blasted wide, and Paulo Dybala forced the Valencia goalkeeper to tip his effort over the bar.

Ronaldo rose above Gabriel and headed towards goal but was unable to beat Neto, then the No.7 delightfully controlled a ball over the top and fed Mandzukic, but the Croat was unable to get enough on his shot.

No Cristiano Goal, but a ‘Cristiano goal’

He came into the game with a point to prove after being sent off against Valencia earlier in the group, but Ronaldo didn’t get the goal he craved. That said, the winner scored by Mandzukic was created by the Portuguese who showed some fancy footwork to beat Gabriel and cross for his strike partner. He is the first player ever to have won 100 Champions League games, and Cristiano Ronaldo has been directly involved in 44% of Juventus’ goals this season in all competitions – 10 goals and six assists.