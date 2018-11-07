Marquinhos: I want a Paris Saint-Germain v Roma Champions League final

Vito Doria Date: 7th November 2018 at 2:07pm
Although he spent just one season in Serie A with Roma, Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos would like to see his current team play against the Giallorossi in the 2019 Champions League final.

The 24-year-old Brazilian international joined Les Parisiens in the summer of 2013 for a reported transfer fee of €31.4 million but he still maintains a fondness for the Lupi and for Italian football in general.

“The ideal [scenario] would be PSG v Roma in the final,” Marquinhos told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I still follow the Serie A, in particular, Roma’s games.

“I am happy to see Italian teams star in Europe.”

 

