Martinez: Hearing Inter anthem always fires me up

The strains of hearing the famous club anthem Pazza Inter before every home game have served to energise striker Lautaro Martinez, who is still revelling in the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza atmosphere.

He arrived at the club during the summer from Racing Club and has started well in Italy, despite not always being a regular starter.

Speaking with Inter’s matchday programme ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League game against Barcelona, he discussed the emotions of being a young player on one of football’s grandest stages.

“Playing at the San Siro is indescribable. It is unique, fantastic. I feel a great respect from the fans and have it for them too, they are involved in the game in a way that you don’t find anywhere else,” he said.

“When you hear the fans singing the anthem before the game, it gives you a crazy charge and is a big boost in firing you up. It makes you want to honour the jersey every time you have it on.”

The 21-year-old also revealed who his footballing hero is and also opened up on his relationship with fellow Argentine attacker Mauro Icardi, who has helped him adjust to life in Milan.

“I left home at the age of 16 to pursue my football dream, which wasn’t easy. Growing up, I watched Radamel Falcao carefully and with great admiration for what he did,” he continued.

“With Icardi, I also have a special relationship. We love the same kind of music like cumbia and reggae and listen to that on the way to the stadium to get ready for the game.”