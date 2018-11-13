Maxi Lopez: I have no relationship with Icardi

Although he now plays on a different continent, Maxi Lopez’s feud with Mauro Icardi has carried on, with the former AC Milan striker insisting he wants nothing to do with the Inter captain.

The pair were famously once friends before Lopez’s then-wife Wanda Nara began carrying out a relationship with Icardi, who she now represents as an agent as well as being the Nerazzurri star’s wife.

The 34-year-old is now plying his trade in Brazil with Vasco de Gama, a move he admitted was very difficult as it took away from his children who live with their step father Icardi, and discussed the strained relationship he has with his ex-wife and her new spouse.

“It was the toughest decision of my life to move away from my children. I was always looking for teams in Italy over the past four or five years to tay close to them,” he told Globoesporte.

“I still talk to them, mostly about football. When I play on a Sunday, they ask me if I scored and where I played and then they tell me about all of the results from Serie A. We talk a lot and I’m happy, I think the football world is great for them.

“My relationship with Wanda hasn’t been good in recent years. I always tried to have a good relationship with her but it has always been difficult. I find it tough and sad because I always tell her that parent’s issues shouldn’t be problems for the children.

“Children should stay out of all of this. One day I hope they will understand it all. In terms of Icardi, I don’t have a relationship with him, he’s the husband of my ex-wife.

“I only have relationships with my children and their mother, whenever she decides to stay quiet.”

Lopez had been a mainstay in Serie A since arriving with Catania in 2010, joining Milan, Sampdoria, Chievo, Torino and Udinese.