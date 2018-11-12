AC Milan captain disappointed with Higuain dismissal

Following AC Milan’s 2-0 defeat to Juventus on Sunday evening, Rossoneri captain Alessio Romagnoli revealed his disappointment with teammate Gonzalo Higuain after he was sent off with six minutes left in the match.

The 30-year-old Argentine was playing against his former club for the first time but he had a nightmare performance, missing a penalty in the first half, receiving a yellow card for fouling Bianconeri defender Medhi Benatia, and then got a red one after arguing with the referee.

“I am disappointed with the reaction Higuain had,” Romagnoli told Milan TV. “He exaggerated and he knows it.

“He made a mistake and apologised.”

Despite the defeat, the AC Milan defender was not too dismayed by the performance, and he praised the ability of Juventus after the game.

“It was not a match with many chances, we are sorry to have lost but they were better,” Romagnoli added. “They are among the strongest in Europe.

“We all did well, we were compact and united, we remained in the game even at two goals down, and we did not give away too much.”