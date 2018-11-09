Milan clubs agree to stadium collaboration

Both AC Milan and Inter have come to an agreement to work jointly to improve the situation regarding their stadium, with a possible renovation of the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza among the options.

The project would aim to bring a state-of-the-art stadium with all the modern infrastructure needs to Milan in order to provide some sustainability for both teams in the future.

An official statement from the Rossoneri has outlined the terms of the agreement and the need for a task-force to analyse all the possible options available to both Milan and Inter.

This period of evaluation would aim to conclude by the end of the year in order to begin preparation as quickly as possible, with the prospect of an entirely new stadium still a possibility.

Both clubs met with the city’s mayor, Giuseppe Sala, on Thursday to re-open discussion regarding the development of the area surrounding the San Siro, as the stadium itself remains the property of the city.

Milan have toyed with the idea of building their own stadium for a number of years now, with the club’s current owner Paul Singer keen to increase their valuation by securing an up-to-date modern stadium.