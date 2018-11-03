Mirallas: Serie A is more difficult than the Premier League

Kevin Mirallas admitted he is still adapting to Serie A, after Fiorentina drew 1-1 against Roma at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

He claimed Italian football is more difficult than English game, and admitted he still needs to adjust to the new league.

“I’ve been here two months, I’m still adapting,” Mirallas told reporters. “The players are different, everything is different. Italian football is more difficult than the English one, especially tactically.”

The former Everton man started Fiorentina’s last two matches, and wants to continue finding a place in the starting lineup.

“I can play in the middle up front,” he said, “but I’m mainly used to playing on the left. The coach decides, obviously”

He battled against the Roma defenders, but was unable to be a real threat for the Giallorossi.

“Today we had more space in the second half,” the forward went on, “and created more chances, but we didn’t take them.”