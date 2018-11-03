Monchi: I want to defend the use of VAR to protect referees

Roma sporting director Monchi demanded respect and a better use of the Video Assistant Referee after the Giallorossi drew 1-1 against Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

A controversial decision led to the penalty that broke the deadlock and put Fiorentina ahead, and the Giallorossi were not happy about the decision.

“First of all we respect the referees,” he began, speaking to reporters after the game. “I believe this club are on a path that it should not abandon, to respect and help referees.

“Today I believe the least responsible person is the referee, he can make mistakes on the pitch. I am disappointed because Italian football has the VAR, and for me this is the biggest improvement in Italian football of recent years, because it brings justice.

“But today it wasn’t used. I want to defend the use of VAR to protect referees,” he claimed.

“Had the referee used the VAR we wouldn’t be talking about the episode, as we are all convinced it wasn’t a penalty, but we’re here now,” he added.

Roma have now gone three matches without winning in Serie A, and are languishing in seventh place, and could drop to 10th by the end of the weekend.

“Against Fiorentina we saw a better team compared to the one that drew with Napoli, more of what the club and the coach want,” Monchi said.

“Our trust in Di Francesco is the same as when he was first appointed 18 months ago.”