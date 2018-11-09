Moratti: Mourinho still feels like a part of Inter

Former Inter President Massimo Moratti believes Jose Mourinho’s gesture against Juventus happened due to his strong relationship with the Nerazzurri.

The Portuguese tactician caused controversy by taking the field and cupping his ear after Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over the Bianconeri.

Moratti believes the gesture didn’t offend anyone, and that Mourinho only acted in that manner due to his strong bond with Inter.

“His gesture made United’s victory over Juventus fade into the background, which was an important match for him and his team,” he told FcInter1908.it.

“Mourinho’s gesture is part of his character. When he’s in Italy maybe there is a feeling, or experience, that puts him in the position to act like he is at Inter and against rival clubs.

“That is why he does these things that cause talking points. This is interesting and enjoyable in football, and I don’t think it offended anyone.”

Inter came back to secure a 1-1 draw with Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday, and Moratti was pleased to see the Nerazzurri’s fighting character.

“They were good,” he added. “It seems like they have some character and depth.

“Barcelona certainly didn’t give them a footballing lesson.”