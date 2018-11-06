Mourinho explains gesture at Juventus fans after Manchester United’s loss

In the wake of Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat at home to Juventus, Jose Mourinho courted controversy with a gesture towards the visiting fans, which he has now shed light on.

Two weeks ago, the Old Lady were victorious on their visit to Old Trafford as they made it three wins from three to start their Champions League campaign thanks to a lone Paulo Dybala goal.

Towards the end of the game, Mourinho made a three-finger gesture towards the away section, who had been singing songs in his direction throughout the contest and he has now explained why he did so.

“It was a good game and a fair game. I expect good manners before and after a game and both teams did that during the game,” Mourinho told the assembled media in Turin.

“But at the end of the game, the supporters behaved in a way that was inappropriate. It wasn’t very nice so that is why I made that decision and why I reacted like I did with the three fingers.

“My relationship with Juve is fine, as it is with Max [Allegri], who I am friendly with. It will have been the negative memories of my time in Italy that resulted in me receiving insults.”

Mourinho’s three-finger gesture towards the Juventus fans was to remind them of his famous treble success with Inter in 2010, when he led them to Serie A, the Coppa Italia and Champions League.