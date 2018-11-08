Mourinho: Juventus fans abused me for 90 minutes, I just wanted to hear them a little more

Manchester United completed a late comeback to overcome Juventus in Turin on Wednesday but the headlines will be Jose Mourinho’s after he responded to persistent abuse by raising his hand to his ear after the match in a gesture towards the Juve fans.

Juventus’ players reacted badly and surrounding the United boss, who was then accompanied to the dressing room by two of his own players.

“They insulted me for 90 minutes for doing my job and nothing else,” Mourinho said to Sky Sport Italia afterwards.

“I made the gesture because I wanted to hear them a little more.

“I wouldn’t do it now, it was in the heat of the moment, but I came here as a professional and they insulted my family so I reacted.”