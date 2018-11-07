Mourinho: Manchester United deserved at least a draw, but got the win

After two goals in the last four minutes, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho felt his side were worth at least a draw from their Champions League match with Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo put the home side ahead, and though the Bianconeri had 23 shots on goal, Juan Mata got the Red Devils level before the ball bounced in off Alex Sandro in the 89th minute to hand United victory.

“When Manchester United did well here before they were maybe the best team in the world,” Mourinho told the press. “Juventus have been a top team for many years, they bought that player [Ronaldo]. They want to win everything and can win everything. We are a team with many players who haven’t played much in the Champions League

“It is a fantastic win, and it is about the feeling about how well we played. Even if we didn’t win, I would still have the same feeling as we played well against a brilliant team.

“Fellaini was important in order to make the team alive again, because when we conceded the goal the team went down little bit from a psychological point of view and Juventus were on top. He [Felliani] gave us the chance to create chances in the last third.

“When Juventus put Barzagli on, their counter attack was less effective, and then we created more chances.

“Actually, they [Juve] know their potential, they are stronger than us, with great qualities and a golden bench, but they realised they match wasn’t easy. I told my players it would be a hard match, we played confidently and played face to face, they had the chances to close the match, and in my opinion we played a match which deserved an equaliser, but we went on to win. It is a hard group stage and even with a victory in a stadium where it isn’t easy to win, we might need more than three points [to advance].

“They can’t hide the fact they want to win the Champions League, they don’t even try to. They are honest and they also say they want to win the Champions League and they are designed to to that. We are growing, and have lots of players that are inexperienced. They have seven titles and now with Ronaldo they want to win the Champions League.

“Chelsea and Juventus are the two best teams we faced this season. And here were a bit lucky too win in the last minute and at Chelsea unlucky not to win in the last minute. If we make mistakes we lose, if they make mistakes we win. United fans want to have the feeling that the team is competing.”

Mourinho was asked about his past as Inter coach and if that made victory over Juventus sweeter, and also about the gesture in which he cupped his ear in the direction of the Juve fans.

“When I work for a club like Manchester United I need to forget my past as in those 90 minutes I represent Manchester United,” Mourinho went on. “But the others [Juventus fans] didn’t forget. And it is a great joy for me because we won against a super team, and not because the are the enemy of Inter.

“I came here to do my job and was insulted for 90 minutes, but I do not think I offended anyone and at the moment it seemed to me a response in tone similar to those who offended my whole family, as well as the Inter fans.”