Nainggolan: Martinez’s excuses towards me are pathetic

In confirming that he will never represent his country again due to his frosty relationship with Belgium coach Roberto Martinez, Inter’s Radja Nainggolan has hit out angrily once more at the man in charge.

Between 2009 and 2018, the midfielder won 30 caps for his country but announced in May of this year that he was retiring from the international game due to his disappointment over being left out of the World Cup squad.

The Red Devils went on to finish third without him and the 30-year-old insisted that even if Martinez were to depart and a new coach wanted him, he will not change his mind on the subject.

“I said that if I wasn’t called up for the World Cup then I would never come back to play with Belgium and I will be true to that promise,” he told ESPN.

“If the coach was to change and they asked me to come back, I would still say no because the decision has been made. It was nice to play in the European Championship, that was a great experience, but now it is over.

“I was really disappointed to be left out for no reason while playing at a big European club who were doing well. In Belgium, there were others who didn’t [have that experience] and played for lesser clubs but despite this were still called up.

“I never asked for anything. If I was called up, it was because I was playing 50 games a year and deserved to be there. Martinez’s apologies were pathetic.

“At Roma, I played 50 games a year but my lifestyle was criticised. People shouldn’t judge without knowing things for themselves and I want people to tell me things to my face and he lost my respect.”

Nainggolan scored six goals in a total of 30 caps for his country, including two at Euro 2016.