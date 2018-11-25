Napoli slip as spirited Chievo move off zero points

Chievo moved on to one point for the season after a valiant rearguard effort saw them hold Napoli to a 0-0 draw at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday afternoon.

A points deduction has left the Gialloblu playing catch-up for the campaign but they earned a bonus share of the spoils few would have expected as their defensive solidity and Napoli’s lack of cutting edge helped them in Campania.

The signs appeared ominous from the start for a visiting side who were still without a win in Serie A this season, particularly given their recent form against Napoli, who had won seven and drawn two of their preceding 10 meetings.

However, they did a good job in the early sparring of frustrating the home side at a rain-lashed San Paolo, aided by some vital and exceptional last ditch tackling on more than occasion and after half an hour, had the hosts resorted to shots from distance when Lorenzo Insigne lashed off target from 35 yards in frustration.

It took 43 minutes for them to carve out their best chance when they capitalised on a Chievo corner to break with four men on two but couldn’t make the most of it and Jose Callejon brought a simple save out of Stefano Sorrentino to keep it scoreless at the interval.

The home side re-entered the field for the second half to the strains of Queen’s Radio Ga Ga in their ears but it should have been cheers that they heard two minutes later when Insigne somehow dragged wide from 12 yards out when under no pressure after finding a rare pocket of space in the area.

Insigne, who has just one goal in 11 league games against the Veronese outfit, did test Sorrentino when he stung the goalkeeper’s palms with a free-kick as the Partenopei began to turn the screw.

That being said, he does have one goal and three assists in his last four games against Chievo and he came within a lick of paint of extending that run only to have his curling effort come back off the post with 15 minutes remaining, with that being as close as they came to the elusive winner as Domenico Di Carlo started another spell in the dugout on a positive note.

GIVE CHIEVO CREDIT

It is hard to defend against Napoli. Most teams struggle to do it and only one side (Sampdoria) had previously managed to hold them scoreless this season in Serie A. Some heroic defending from centre-backs Luca Rossettini and Mattia Bani in particular made it look comfortable for Chievo at times, something few could have predicted before kick-off but they deserve immense credit for their performance.

THAT FINAL TOUCH

This was all that was missing for Carlo Ancelotti’s men. Whether it be the final threaded through ball that was overhit frequently or a heavy touch in the penalty area, they just couldn’t find that assist or touch in and around the area when it was needed. On another day it could have clicked but Chievo’s padlock was in place and Napoli kept getting the key stuck in the lock.