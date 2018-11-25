Napoli v Chievo: Official Line-Ups

Napoli welcome Chievo to the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday afternoon as they look to extend their unbeaten home run in Serie A to 12 games.

They couldn’t have asked for a better opponent to face as they look to do so as the Partenopei have been beaten by Chievo just once in their last 10 meetings, with that loss coming four years ago.

In addition, the Flying Donkeys, who have placed Domenico Di Carlo back in charge, are the only side in Europe’s top five leagues who are yet to win a game this season, losing nine and drawing three of their 12 so far.

Napoli: Karnezis; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Malcuit; Callejon, Diawara, Zielinski, Ounas; Insigne, Mertens.

Chievo: Sorrentino; Depaoli, Bani, Rossettini, Barba; Obi, Radovanovic, Hetemaj; Birsa; Meggiorini, Pellissier.