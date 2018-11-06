Napoli v Paris Saint-Germain: Official Line-Ups

A difficult task awaits Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday evening but the Partenopei will be hoping to take a sizeable strike towards the knockout rounds of this season’s Champions League when they welcome Paris Saint-Germain.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were unlucky to leave Paris with just a point a fortnight ago when Angel Di Maria equalised late for the Ligue 1 leaders and will be hopeful of causing an upset in Campania when they turn hosts.

Dries Mertens will take confidence into the game after his Friday night hat-trick against Empoli, in which Napoli were comprehensive 5-1 winners.

Napoli: Ospina; Maksimovic, Albiol, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Callejon, Allan, Hamsik, Fabian Ruiz; Insigne, Mertens

PSG: Buffon; Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Kehrer; Meunier, Verratti, Draxler, Bernat; Neymar, Di Maria, Mbappé