Official Line-Ups: CSKA Moscow v Roma

Roma aim to take a massive step towards the last 16 of the Champions League as they take on CSKA Moscow in Group G action in Russia on Wednesday evening.

The Giallorossi are currently second in the group on six points, level with leaders and holders Real Madrid, which has them two ahead of tonight’s opponents.

Due to fitness concerns, Daniele De Rossi is replaced in midfield by Bryan Cristante, while Luca Pellegrini’s knock means that Aleksandar Kolarov has been handed the reins at left-back.

CSKA: Akinfeev; Fernandes, Magnusson, Becao, Nababkin; Bijol, Akhmetov; Oblyakov, Sigurdsson, Vlasic; Chalov.

Roma: Olsen; Santon, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; N’Zonzi, Cristante, Florenzi; Kluivert, Dzeko, Lorenzo Pellegrini.