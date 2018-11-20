Official Line-Ups: Italy v USA

Roberto Mancini has named an experimental Italy side as they face the United States of America in friendly action on Tuesday night in Belgium.

He is without several important players with Lorenzo Pellegrini joining Jorginho, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile, Giorgio Chiellini and Alessandro Florenzi on the injury list.

As a result, he has opted to give opportunities to those who have little experience at international level as the Azzurri look to end their disappointing 2018 on a positive note.

Italy: Sirigu; De Sciglio, Bonucci, Acerbi, Emerson; Barella, Sensi, Verratti; Berardi, Lasagna, Chiesa.

USA: Horvath; Carter-Vickers, Zimmerman, Long; Cannon, Moore; Adams, Delgado, Acosta; Pulisic, Sargent.