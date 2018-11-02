Official Line-Ups: Napoli v Empoli

As he promised beforehand, Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti has rang in the changes for Empoli’s visit to the Stadio San Paolo in Serie A action on Friday night.

With a crucial Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain looming on the horizon, the former Real Madrid coach has shaken things up by freshening the legs for the visit of Empoli.

Orestis Karnezis is given an opportunity between the posts, Kevin Malcuit and Nikola Maksimovic come in at the back, Marko Rog and Amadou Diawara both start in midfield, while Dries Mertens returns in attack in place of Arkadiusz Milik.

Napoli: Karnezis; Malcuit, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Hysaj; Rog, Diawara, Fabian; Zielinski, Mertens, Insigne.

Empoli: Provedel; Di Lorenzo, Silvestre, Maietta, Antonelli; Acquah, Bennacer, Traore; Krunic, Ucan; Caputo.