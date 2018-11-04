Parma v Frosinone: Official Line-Ups

It hasn’t been a good spell for Parma lately but they will be hoping to get back to winning ways against Frosinone at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday.

Frosinone sit 19th and remain in trouble even despite a shock 3-0 defeat of SPAL recently, and will do well to escape with even a point from Parma.

Gervinho remains Parma’s big threat in attack, while Roberto Inglese is yet to rediscover his Chievo best in Emilia-Romagna.

Parma: Sepe; Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo, Gobbi; Deiola, Stulac, Rigoni; Siligardi, Ceravolo, Gervinho.

Frosinone: Sportiello; Goldaniga, Ariaudo, Capuano; Zampano, Chibsah, Gori, Beghetto; Ciano, Ciofani, Campbell.