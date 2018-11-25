Parma v Sassuolo: Official Line-Ups

The season’s latest Emilia-Romagna derby takes place in the lunch match on Sunday as Parma welcome Sassuolo to the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

Parma have lost their last two Serie A games against Sassuolo (in 2014-15) after they had won the first two (in 2013-14).

The six league games between Parma and Sassuolo (Serie A and Serie B combined) have seen 20 goals scored in total, an average of 3.3 per game.

Parma have lost just two of their last 11 home Serie A games (W5 D4) – keeping a clean sheet in three of the last four.

Parma striker Roberto Inglese scored with his last three shots on target against Sassuolo in Serie A (in February 2017) – his only hat-trick in the competition.

Gervinho has found the net in three of his four home games for Parma in Serie A, without scoring only in the most recent game against Frosinone.

Parma: Sepe; Iacoponi, Alves, Bastoni, Gagliolo; Grassi, Scozzarella, Barillà; Siligardi, Inglese, Gervinho.

Sassuolo: Consigli; Marlon, Magnani, Ferrari, Rogerio; Duncan, Magnanelli, Bourabia; Berardi, Babacar, Boateng.